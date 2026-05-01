Trump’s ‘Economic Fury’ Squeezes Iran — But Can Tehran Outlast the Pressure?

As the Trump administration escalates its campaign against Iran through sanctions, naval pressure and financial enforcement, a central question is emerging: Can unprecedented economic strain truly weaken the regime, or will Iran’s rulers once again absorb the pain, suppress unrest and survive?

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Former Israeli national security adviser and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror argues the blockade should not be judged by whether it forces immediate capitulation, but by whether Washington has the patience to let time erode Iran’s strength.

“Blockade is one of the oldest forms of warfare,” Amidror said. “Blockade equals time.”

In his view, the strategy’s advantage is precisely that it imposes relatively low costs on the United States while gradually exhausting Iran’s economy.

“The siege does its work. It weakens Iran,” he said, describing it as one of the cheapest long-term methods of pressure available.

Amidror also pushed back forcefully against claims that modern enforcement is unrealistic.

“I don’t buy the idea that the U.S. Navy in the 21st century can’t monitor the 35 kilometers of blockade,” he said, arguing that American surveillance, satellites and naval assets are more than capable of controlling the choke point over time.

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That leaves the administration facing a strategic endurance contest: Can economic warfare degrade Iran faster than the regime can adapt, repress and weaponize global pain?

Amidror argues time itself may be Washington’s greatest weapon.



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