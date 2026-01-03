Trump’s Iran Threat Angers ‘America First’ Wing; Tehran Hawks Question Tactics

President Trump is seizing on protests in Iran to threaten U.S. military intervention against the Islamic regime, angering leaders of the GOP’s “America First” wing, which has been increasingly critical of the Republican administration’s interventionist foreign policy.

The president’s threats come as Israel lobbies for American support to strike what it says are renewed efforts by Tehran to build up its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

…



Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, gave the president credit for “saying something” in favor of the demonstrators but said Trump’s threats to strike Iran on behalf of protesters were not very believable.

“Israelis would clearly like to see the regime collapse, so should the U.S., that should be our policy … but not how Trump wrote about it in his tweet, I don’t see how U.S. forces have a role,” he said.

Makovsky said that Trump should enforce the sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, which reached a historic low at the end of Trump’s first term, 400,000 barrels per day exported in 2020.

…