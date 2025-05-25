Trump’s Warming Toward Syria Complicates Israel’s Military Strategy

The new government in Syria has not attacked Israel since coming to power and has said the country is weary of war and wants to live at peace with all countries.

Mr. Trump’s olive branch to Mr. al-Shara complicates the Israeli strategy in Syria and is the latest example of how American foreign policy is reshaping the Middle East.

“What we don’t want in Syria is in another version of the Houthis,” said Yaakov Amidror, another former national security adviser to Mr. Netanyahu and a fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

The Iran-backed Houthis control northern Yemen and have been firing missiles at Israel since the war in Gaza began, in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Mr. al-Shara, who has long since distanced himself from his past connections to Al Qaeda, insists that he wants to preside over a stable regime and be a reliable partner for Western nations.

But Israeli officials are skeptical at best.

Many around Mr. Netanyahu see Syria’s new administration as likely to evolve into a stridently Islamist, anti-Israel government.

In March, Gideon Sa’ar, the Israeli foreign minister, said the idea that Syria was moving toward a reasonable government was “ridiculous,” adding that Mr. al-Shara and his cohorts “were jihadists and remain jihadists, even if some of their leaders have donned suits.”

Still, the sheer volume and scope of Israel’s attacks on Syria have drawn criticism from around the world, including from President Emmanuel Macron of France, who met with Mr. al-Shara in mid-May.

“You cannot ensure the security of your country by violating the territorial integrity of your neighbors,” Mr. Macron said of Israel.

And even some inside Israel say that a concerted military campaign will not be good for Israel long term.

Tamir Hayman, a former head of intelligence for the Israeli military who is the executive director of the Institute of National Security Studies, said he worries that the strikes are creating the very extremism Israel wants to deter.