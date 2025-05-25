Back

Trump’s Warming Toward Syria Complicates Israel’s Military Strategy

New York Times - Sunday, May 25, 2025 by Michael Shear and |
Share:

Israel has launched more than 700 attacks on Syria in the months since Islamist rebels toppled the dictator Bashar al-Assad, one of them a recent airstrike that landed just feet from the presidential palace in Damascus.

The chief goals, according to Israeli officials, were to keep weapons from falling into the hands of any hostile group and to prevent such groups from entrenching in southwestern Syria near Israel.

“This is absolutely a lesson from southern Lebanon,” said Uzi Arad, a former national security adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and now a critic of Mr. Netanyahu’s. Israel spent decades fighting Palestinian and Hezbollah militants who dug into southern Lebanon and launched attacks from there across the border into northern Israel.

Israel has also called the new Syrian government, led by an Islamist rebel faction once linked to Al Qaeda, “extremist.”

But just days after Israel’s May 2 airstrike near the palace in Damascus, President Trump upended decades of American foreign policy by meeting with President Ahmed al-Shara of Syria and announcing plans to lift all sanctions on the country. Mr. Trump said Mr. al-Shara had “a real shot at pulling it together,” after a nearly 14-year civil war fractured his country.

Since that meeting on May 14, the Israeli strikes on Syria have all but stopped.

The United States is Israel’s staunchest and most powerful ally. But Mr. Trump’s surprise embrace of Mr. al-Shara not only offered the new Syrian leader an unexpected lifeline, it also appears to have undercut efforts by the hard-line Israeli government to seize on the instability in Syria and the weakness of the new government to prevent the rise of another anti-Israel neighbor.

“Israel has serious doubts about his true intention and the pragmatic image that he is trying to project,” Carmit Valensi, a senior researcher at the think tank Institute for National Security Studies, said of Mr. al-Shara.

Before Mr. Trump’s declaration of confidence in the new Syrian leader, Mr. Netanyahu and his top aides in Israel had been determined to deny Mr. al-Shara and his nascent government access to the vast array of heavy weaponry amassed by the Assad regime over its decades in power.

“The most significant part of the Israeli airstrikes in Syria over the past four months was aimed against strategic weapons that were under the possession of the former Syrian Army,” Ms. Valensi said, adding that the Israeli government now appears to be starting to find ways to avoid more confrontation.

“All of this is indicating a direction of de-confliction and de-escalation and more willingness to open a dialogue with the Syrian regime,” she said.

Publicly, Israeli officials have described a number of drivers behind their attacks on Syria.

One was a kinship with the Druse religious minority in Syria, who practice an offshoot of Islam. About 150,000 Druse live in Israel, serve in the military and participate in politics.

In a statement last month, the Israeli military vowed to assist Druse communities in Syria “out of a deep commitment to our Druse brothers in Israel.”

The Druse in Syria have long controlled the strategically located Sweida region in the southwest near Israel, but are not seen as a threat by the Israelis.

In late April, when fierce sectarian clashes broke out between Druse militia fighters and forces linked to Syria’s new government, Israel offered to come to the aid of the Druse.

Israeli leaders said the airstrike near the presidential palace was a warning to Mr. al-Shara to stop the attacks on the Druse.

But the motivations behind the hundreds of strikes on Syria over the last months go beyond support for the Druse.

Israel began its attacks on Syria almost immediately after Mr. al-Assad was driven from power on Dec. 8 after a 24-year tenure, more than half of it spent fighting a bloody civil war.

Within about a week of Mr. al-Assad’s fall, Israel had conducted more than 450 strikes on Syria, according to the military and humanitarian groups.

The attacks took out the entire Syrian Navy, fighter jets, drones, tanks, air-defense systems, weapons plants and a wide array of missiles and rockets across the country, according to the Israeli military.