U.S. Aircraft Are “Better Protected in Israel”

Israel’s multi-layered air-defense system offers American aircraft stationed in Israel the highest level of protection in the Middle East—and arguably the world—a former Israeli Air Force fighter pilot told JNS in recent days, amid reports of growing numbers of U.S. assets being deployed to Israeli bases.

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The Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America assessed last year that Uvda Air Base in southern Israel is capable of hosting up to 240 U.S. aircraft and 6,000 personnel during a major contingency operation.

In a report published on July 14, JINSA said Israel now offers Washington a more defensible alternative to its exposed Gulf bases, citing satellite imagery showing that Iranian strikes damaged or destroyed at least 228 structures and pieces of equipment across 15 U.S. military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates during the war.

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