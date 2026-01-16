U.S. Carrier Deployment Sends “Unmistakable Signal” to Iran | JINSA Fellow Jonathan Ruhe on LiveNOW from FOX

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JINSA Fellow for American Strategy Jonathan Ruhe joined LiveNOW from FOX to discuss the latest U.S. military moves in the Middle East in response to Iran’s crackdown on protesters and threats to attack American bases in the region.

Ruhe stated the U.S. decision to deploy a carrier strike group to the region sends an “unmistakable signal” that Iran should take the Trump administration’s threats seriously, and shared his view that the move boosts leverage over the Iranian regime.

Ruhe added that the military asset shifts, particularly when coupled with recent U.S. military action against the Maduro regime in Venezuela, is “forcing Iran to change their calculus” as its leadership determines its next moves.