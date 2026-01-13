U.S. Can Use “A Lot of Tools” Against the Iranian Regime | JINSA’s VADM Robert Harward (ret.) on NewsNation

JINSA Iran Policy Project Member VADM (ret.) Robert Harward, former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command, joined NewsNation to discuss the escalating anti-regime protests across Iran.

VADM (ret.) Harward noted that the United States “has a lot of tools in the kit” to counter the regime’s suppression. He shared his analysis that the regime “is on the precipice” of collapse, particularly if the United States gets involved, and noted similarities to Iran’s last change of regime in 1979.