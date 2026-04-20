U.S. Has Turned Back 27 Ships Since Strait of Hormuz Blockade Started

The U.S. Navy has turned back 27 ships trying to enter or exit Iranian ports since an American blockade outside the contested Strait of Hormuz began about a week ago, the military’s Central Command said on Monday.

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“The message is out that most ships are not wanting to go out there,” Kevin Donegan, a retired vice admiral and former top Navy commander in the Middle East, said in an interview on Monday.

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Read the full article in the New York Times.