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U.S. Has Turned Back 27 Ships Since Strait of Hormuz Blockade Started

New York Times - Monday, April 20, 2026 by Eric Schmitt and |
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The U.S. Navy has turned back 27 ships trying to enter or exit Iranian ports since an American blockade outside the contested Strait of Hormuz began about a week ago, the military’s Central Command said on Monday.

“The message is out that most ships are not wanting to go out there,” Kevin Donegan, a retired vice admiral and former top Navy commander in the Middle East, said in an interview on Monday.

Read the full article in the New York Times.