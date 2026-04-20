U.S. Navy Seizes Iranian Tanker, More Talks In Doubt: VADM (ret.) Harward on Fox News Radio

A United States Navy destroyer intercepted an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, firing into its engine room after repeated warnings. Following a six-hour standoff, U.S. Marines then repelled from helicopters onto the ship taking custody of the vessel. President Donald Trump issued Tehran a stern warning, still threatening to ‘take out their bridges and power plants’ if ongoing peace talks fail, as Iran’s new and aggressive hardline IRGC leader consolidates his military control.

Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, JINSA Iran Policy Project Advisor and former U.S. Central Command Deputy Commander, spoke to Fox News in an April 20 interview to break down the unfolding situation.

The vice admiral stated that America will need to continue to apply this kind of pressure on Iran in order to leverage it in negotiations. And, according to Vice Admiral (ret.) Harward, there is a good chance the Trump administration will do so. He stated that while he believes President Trump “was hopeful we could bring this to a conclusion earlier,” the president is nonetheless “willing to stay to the bitter end to see this through, and that’s what all our Gulf Arab partners are looking for as well.”