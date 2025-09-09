U.S. Notified of Israel’s Strikes in Qatar, White House Says

JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal joined LiveNOW from Fox to discuss Israel’s strikes on Hamas leadership in Qatar. Misztal stated that Qatar permitted Hamas leaders, for years, to “lead a life of luxury inside Qatar” as they plotted “to massacre Israelis and Americans.”

Misztal observed that “when the United States killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, yes, there was a diplomatic outcry from from Pakistan, but no one shed a tear or thought that was unjust,” arguing the same logic should apply “for Hamas and Qatar.”