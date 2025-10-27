U.S. Strikes on Drug Cartels the “Right Thing To Do” | JINSA Distinguished Fellow Gen (ret.) Charles Wald on NewsNation

JINSA Distinguished Fellow Gen (ret.) Charles “Chuck” Wald, former U.S. Air Force Director for Strategic Planning and Policy, joined NewsNation to break down the ongoing U.S. strike campaign against suspected narcoterrorists in the Western Hemisphere’s seas.

Gen Wald shared his analysis of the strikes and the extensive U.S. military buildup near Venezuela, which he noted was “a lot of firepower” roughly on par with the American buildup leading up to the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan. He stated that in his view, the United States taking military action against U.S.-bound drug traffickers is “the right thing to do” since cartels “are killing our people.”

Gen Wald noted that the campaign’s execution “has been pretty good” from a military standpoint, while cautioning that any military action against Venezuela itself should first get sign-off from Congress.