UNRWA Overlooks Terror Roles in Firing of 70 staffers with Hamas Ties

Many who welcomed the firings say the damage at the UN agency in Gaza runs far deeper than 70 terminations.

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A fellow for American strategy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, Jonathan Ruhe, agrees that the agency has passed the point of no return.

“UNRWA is too far gone to put much faith in serious and effective accountability reforms,” Mr. Ruhe tells the Sun. “Palestinians deserve much better than an agency more interested in keeping the refugee issue alive than serving their needs.”