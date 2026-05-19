U.S. Blockade of Iran Is Tighter Than It Seems, Washington Think Tank Finds

A think tank tracking the U.S. blockade of Iran originally found that 27 vessels had successfully evaded the operation. But now the blockade does not look as porous as the Washington D.C.-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) had thought. An updated assessment has now determined that just 12 ships have made it past U.S. lines, according to a report on Tuesday by senior policy analyst Yoni Tobin.