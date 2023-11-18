US Congressman Calls For EU, NATO Sanctions On Iranian Airlines

US Congressman Keith Self has introduced a resolution urging members of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to deny airport access to Iranian airlines.

The resolution aligns with existing US sanctions on Iranian airlines, including Mahan Air, Iran Air, Saha Airlines, Qeshm Air, and Qeshm Fars Air. The sanctions are imposed due to their complicity in Iran’s role as the primary state sponsor of terrorism.

The US sanctions are based on Iran’s export of drones to Russia for planned terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens. Russian military forces also use Iranian Shahad-136 model drones to bombard the Ukrainian infrastructure.

Mahan Air, Iran Air, and Qeshm Air were also involved in shipping fighters and weapons to support the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the regime’s repression.

Self emphasized the importance of EU and NATO countries applying their own sanctions to prevent the Iranian airlines from operating in their airports. Iranian airlines reportedly operate in at least 24 airports across Eurasia, primarily in NATO and EU nations.

“Our friends in NATO and the EU not only risk exposure to US sanctions but also have a duty to keep their people and airports safe,” said Congressman Keith Self. “It’s crucial we make our allies aware of this issue and urge them to join the United States in deterring Iranian bad actors.”

The resolution has gained widespread support and is endorsed by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC), and is supported by United Against a Nuclear Iran Action (UANI Action).

Originally Published in Iran International.