U.S. Iron Dome Interceptor Production Site Opens as Israel Places Major New Order

Israeli firm Rafael has officially opened a new U.S. factory to produce Iron Dome interceptors, an announcement that came hours after Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced a “multi-billion dollar contract” to the firm for new munitions.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement Thursday that its Director General Maj. Gen. Amir Baram had “signed a procurement order that will accelerate the production of the Iron Dome defense system.” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz added the “signing of this landmark contract represents a strategic leap forward that will significantly reinforce our air defense capabilities against adversaries who remain relentless in their efforts to threaten Israel’s security.”

The Iron Dome money comes as a result of a $8.7 billion aid package passed by the US Congress in April 2024, which included $5.2 billion for air defense assets. The signing ceremony for the new buy took place in Tel Aviv at the ministry’s headquarters with US Defense Attaché Maj. Gen. Aaron Drake along with key Israeli defense officials in attendance.