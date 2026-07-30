U.S. Navy Plans Major Torpedo Stockpile Overhaul as Military Shifts to Two-war strategy

The U.S. Navy is poised to overhaul its torpedo inventory under the newly-approved congressional budget as the military shifts toward a “two-war” strategy.

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Defending Israel and the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar from Iranian counterstrikes during the recent 12-day exchange of strikes cost the U.S. and Israel between $1.48 billion to $1.58 billion, according to an analysis by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

The monthslong conflict has burned through a significant number of America’s offensive and defensive missile systems.

The U.S. had roughly 632 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors before June 13, the day Israel began its offensive in Iran. About 540 interceptors remain in its arsenal based on JINSA’s calculations of interceptor deliveries and use, according to the report.

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