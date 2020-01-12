The US Needs Sustained Strategy Against Iran

The conflict between Iran and the U.S. has taken its most significant step into the open. The attack on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iran’s rocket attacks on Iraqi bases that host American troops have brought tensions to a boiling point. The administration claims that the strike on Soleimani was to respond to an Iranian-backed militia killing an American contractor in Iraq and prevent an imminent attack. With tensions rising, the U.S. needs to formulate a clear, comprehensive strategy to pressure Iran and prepare for further retaliation.

The decision to kill Soleimani has the potential to be the most consequential…Click here to read more.

Lt Gen Thomas Trask, USAF (ret.), former Vice Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, serves on the Hybrid Warfare Policy Project at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), where Ari Cicurel is a Policy Analyst.

Originally published in The Hill