US Used About a Quarter of its High-End Missile Interceptors in Israel-Iran War, Exposing Supply Gap

The United States blew through about a quarter of its supply of high-end THAAD missile interceptors during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, according to two sources familiar with the operation, thwarting attacks at a rate that vastly outpaces production.

US forces countered Tehran’s barrage of ballistic missiles by firing more than 100 THAADs (short for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) – and possibly as many as 150 – a significant portion of America’s stockpile of the advanced air defense system, the sources said. The US has seven THAAD systems, and used two of them in Israel in the conflict.

Analysis conducted by DC-based think tank Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) estimated that THAADs – alongside Israel’s Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors – downed 201 of Iran’s 574 missiles, with 57 hitting populated areas. The report estimated that the US’ THAAD system accounted for almost half of all interceptions, indicating that Israel’s Arrow interceptor stockpiles were insufficient. Israel’s Iron Dome system was designed to deflect shorter-range rockets than those being fired by Iran.

“After burning through a large portion of their available interceptors, the United States and Israel both face an urgent need to replenish stockpiles and sharply increase production rates,” Ari Cicurel, author of the report, wrote, estimating that it would take three to eight years to replenish at current production rates.

According to data compiled by JINSA, interception rates lagged as the war wore on. Only 8% of Iranian missiles penetrated defenses in the first week of the war. That doubled to 16% in the second half of the conflict and eventually culminated at 25% on the final day of the war before the ceasefire.

Analysts say there are several possible reasons for the trend, including an Iranian shift of focus from military targets to populated urban areas, where interception is less robust. Iran also fired more sophisticated missiles as the war progressed.

Originally published by CNN.