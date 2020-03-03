JINSA Receives Patriot Award from U.S. Special Operations Command

On Tuesday, March 3, Commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command General Richard D. Clarke, USA presented the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD the U.S. Special Operations Command Patriot Award for JINSA’s significant and enduring support to Special Operations Forces wounded, ill, and injured warriors.

Dr. Makovsky accepted the award on behalf of JINSA, which was recognized for its annual Deserving Soldiers Holiday Appeal program which works directly with the U.S. Special Operations Command Care Coalition to distribute funds raised to wounded, ill, or injured service members and their families. Last year, JINSA raised over $134,000 all of which goes directly to military families in need.

General Clarke thanked Dr. Makovsky for his support of Special Operations Forces saying, “your diligence and compassion for those service members, veterans and families in need during the holidays makes you a true partner in care and greatly enhances what we are able to do through our Warrior Care Program (Care Coalition).”

In acceptance of the award, Dr. Makovsky said,”I’m very honored to receive this award on behalf of JINSA. However, those who deserve the honor are the U.S. troops and their families who sacrifice so much to defend our security and way of life, and the very least we can do is conduct an annual appeal to offer some help to those of them in need. While we hope one day our appeal will become unnecessary, we will continue to work hard to grow this annual campaign.”