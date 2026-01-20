Iran Felt “They Could Do Anything” Under Past U.S. Appeasement Policies | JINSA’s VADM (ret.) Robert Harward on Fox News Radio

JINSA Iran Policy Project member VADM Robert Harward, USN (ret.), former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command, joined The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio to assess the possible path forward for U.S. policy on Iran amidst weeks of internal unrest. VADM (ret.) Harward called for the United States to help liberate the Iranian people from its autocratic rulers.

VADM (ret.) Harward noted that Iran-backed attacks on Americans across the region continued “unabated for decades.” He observed that past U.S. policies centered around “appeasing and accomodating” the regime only made the problem worse.