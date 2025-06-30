VADM (ret.) Robert Harward on NewsNation Live (6.30.25)

Vice Admiral (ret.) Robert Harward, former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command and a JINSA 2022 Generals and Admirals Program participant joined “NewsNation Live” to share his views on the complex U.S. operation targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities. VADM Harward told NewsNation that President Donald Trump and Israel’s decision to use force on Iran’s nuclear sites deserves a “hats off” but that the United States should keep the prospect of using more force “on the table as an option.”