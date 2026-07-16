Vote on U.S. Aid to Israel Exposes Sharp Divide in Congress

Israel’s war in Gaza and its joint military operation with the U.S. against Iran are fueling deep divisions on Capitol Hill, especially among Democrats. Wednesday, more than half of House Democrats voted to end U.S. military funding for Israel. A separate provision aimed at strengthening U.S.-Israel cooperation is also exposing sharp differences. Lisa Desjardins reports.

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I spoke with Jonathan Ruhe at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, and he says this actually could benefit the U.S.

Jonathan Ruhe, Jewish Institute for National Security of America: So it’s in the U.S. interest in terms of how it helps us deal with threats to our military, to our homeland defense, because Israel ends up being a laboratory, much like we’re seeing also in Ukraine right now, where they — Israel is forced almost to develop cutting-edge technologies.

So Israel has a much faster turnaround, not only to produce cutting edge technologies for defense, but also to test them on the battlefield.