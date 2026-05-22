War in Iran: The Reasons Behind the Stormy Call Between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu

“Stormy.” That’s how the American press described the phone exchange between the American president and the Israeli Prime Minister on Tuesday evening. At the heart of this quarrel: a dispute over the strategy to adopt in Iran, according to several sources close to the matter cited by Axios. Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly harshly criticized the diplomatic route, which Donald Trump currently favors. “Bibi was furious,” one of them reportedly said.



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But Tel Aviv seems rather determined to do everything to block the adoption of an agreement that does not resolve the nuclear issue. “If the Americans obtain an agreement in which all enriched uranium is exported and the enrichment facilities dismantled, then from the Israeli point of view, it is a good agreement,” analyzes Yaakov Amidror, Distinguished Fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, to the Wall Street Journal. “If it is a bad agreement, Israel will do everything it can to prevent its implementation.”

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Read the original interview in L’Express (in French).