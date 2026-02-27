Washington and Tehran Are Talking Diplomacy—While Simultaneously Preparing For a Campaign

Alongside the optimistic statements heard in the past 24 hours from Washington and Tehran and reports of significant gaps between the parties, including Iranian denial of U.S. demands regarding the removal of enriched uranium and future enrichment alongside more optimistic reports from the Gulf, the strategic reality in the Middle East continues to evolve in a completely different direction.

The Omani Foreign Minister spoke of “significant progress” in negotiations between the United States and Iran and announced that technical and other talks are expected to take place next week in Vienna. Tehran also defined the latest round as the best so far, emphasizing that progress was achieved on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions – although disagreements remain on some issues.

In this context, the message coming from Jerusalem and the Israeli security community is particularly striking.



Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amikam Norkin, former commander of the Air Force, addressed the possibility of military action and made it clear that a “limited strike” approach could be wrong. “There is no such thing as targeted strikes,” he said. According to him, if a decision is made to act, the move must be broad and significant, but short-lived, to prevent a deterioration into a protracted campaign.

Norkin emphasized that a long war would be a strategic mistake, and that if a decision is made to use force, the goal should be to create a fundamental change and not a symbolic signal. In his view, the Iranian challenge is no longer a tactical problem but a broad strategic issue, encompassing not only the nuclear program but also Tehran’s missile array and regional capabilities.

The remarks were made at a conversation held by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) in Washington, which was also attended by former senior American officials.

Israel is closely monitoring developments. The deployment of advanced American capabilities in the region is seen as part of the deterrence envelope, and as a sign of American commitment to Israel’s security.

Norkin noted that the mere presence of advanced platforms in the region sends a broad message to the entire Middle East, not just to Iran, about the depth of strategic cooperation between Jerusalem and Washington.



