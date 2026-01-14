Washington State Bill to Bar Police From Training with ‘Foreign’ Military Faces Scrutiny at Public Hearing

Darya Farivar, a Washington state representative, sought at a Jan. 13 public hearing to frame a bill, which would block state law enforcement from training with “any foreign country’s military forces, intelligence agencies or security services,” as something other than an effort to boycott Israel.

…

Steven Pomerantz, director emeritus of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America’s homeland security program, told JNS the movement to “end the deadly exchange” has come up in other parts of the country and sought to boycott Israel.

“Go ahead, pass your bill. You’re hurting your constituents,” Pomerantz said. “You are endangering the safety of your constituents by not letting your law enforcement people have access to the lessons Israelis have learned since 1948 on how to deal with terrorist threats.”

Pomerantz has been to Israel with U.S. law enforcement officials four times since Oct. 7. Participants “really appreciate the lessons they’ve learned since then,” he told JNS.

…