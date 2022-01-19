Back

Watch: JINSA Abraham Accords Report Release

- Wednesday, January 19, 2022 |
Click here to read the report.

Click here to read the report summary.

Opening Remarks by:


Amb. Yousef Al Otaiba
United Arab Emirates
Amb. Shaikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Khalifa
Kingdom of Bahrain
Amb. Michael Herzog
Israel


Panel Discussion moderated by Jennifer Griffin, FOX News:


Jennifer Griffin

Jennifer Griffin currently serves as a national security correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) and is based out of the Washington D.C. bureau. She joined the network in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent.

VADM (ret.) Kevin Donegan, USN
Fmr. Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Fifth Fleet

Member, JINSA Abraham Accords Policy Project
VADM (ret.) Mark Fox, USN
Fmr. Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command

Member, JINSA Abraham Accords Policy Project
Ambassador Eric Edelman
Fmr. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Ambassador to Turkey

Counselor, JINSA Gemunder Center for Defense & Strategy


The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation. JINSA believes that a strong American military and national security posture is the best guarantor of peace and the survival of our values and civilization.