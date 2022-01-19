Watch: JINSA Abraham Accords Report Release

Opening Remarks by:

Panel Discussion moderated by Jennifer Griffin, FOX News:

Jennifer Griffin Jennifer Griffin currently serves as a national security correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) and is based out of the Washington D.C. bureau. She joined the network in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent. Click here to read full bio

VADM (ret.) Kevin Donegan, USN

Fmr. Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Fifth Fleet



Member, JINSA Abraham Accords Policy Project Click to read full bio VADM (ret.) Mark Fox, USN

Fmr. Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command



Member, JINSA Abraham Accords Policy Project Click to read full bio Ambassador Eric Edelman

Fmr. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Ambassador to Turkey



Counselor, JINSA Gemunder Center for Defense & Strategy Click to read full bio

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation. JINSA believes that a strong American military and national security posture is the best guarantor of peace and the survival of our values and civilization.