Watch Webinar – Antisemitic DC Attack: Protecting the American Jewish Community

On May 21, a gunman ambushed and killed two young Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. following a social gathering for young Jewish professionals. The alleged shooter shouted “free Palestine” and “I did it for Gaza.”The horrific incident stunned but did not surprise many Americans and Jews globally. In the wake of the October 7 attack, shockingly hostile anti-Israel rhetoric and outright antisemitism targeting American Jews has led many to fear a violent attack like Wednesday’s shooting was just a matter of time. JINSA hosted an emergency webinar to discuss the necessary next steps to better protect American Jews, and how U.S. officials and law enforcement can help play a role. The conversation featured Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson, a 2024 participant in JINSA’s Homeland Security Program, and Steven Pomerantz, Director Emeritus of JINSA’s Homeland Security Program and former head of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Section. The conversation was moderated by Leo Nayfeld, JINSA’s Managing Director.

Founded in the wake of 9/11, JINSA’s Homeland Security Program forges a “best practices” exchange between the U.S. law enforcement community and expert Israeli counterterrorism practitioners, and connects program participants—law enforcement executives from municipal, county, state, and federal agencies—with local Jewish institutions and leaders to strengthen security and relations across the country. To date, JINSA has educated more than 200 law enforcement officers on trips to Israel and more than 10,500 through conferences in the United States.