Watch Webinar – Britain’s Reaction to Israel-Hamas War

Since Hamas’ savage attack on Israel on October 7, London has been wracked with massive pro-Palestinian protests, with many demonstrators openly supporting Hamas and other terror organization. Meanwhile, the UK government has promised steadfast support for Britain’s Jewish community while standing by Israel in its right to self-defense. Watch JINSA’s discussion with British commentators about how British society and government are reacting to the Israel-Hamas war.

