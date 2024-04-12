Watch Webinar – Civilians, Casualties, and Compliance: IDF Operations in Gaza

Following its mistaken strike last week that killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, Israel’s military operations in Gaza have come under renewed criticism for being indiscriminate and causing massive civilian casualties. Yet, the civilian-to-terrorist casualty ratio in the Gaza war remains lower than previous, U.S.-led counter-terrorism operations and Israel continues to follow the laws of armed conflict, including taking responsibility for its mistakes. All while fighting an unprecedentedly complicated war.

Join JINSA for a discussion with urban warfare expert John Spencer and military legal expert Geoffrey Corn about the battlefield challenges Israel has confronted in Gaza, how the IDF has performed, and lessons for future conflicts.