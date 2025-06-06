Watch Webinar – Conversation with Rep. Claudia Tenney on Iran

An outspoken voice in Congress about the Iranian regime’s dangerous nuclear ambitions, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) has been vocal in her belief that, as she and her colleagues wrote to President Trump in April, “Iran’s nuclear program is not just a regional issue” but also “an imminent and direct threat to the United States and the world.” Yet, the United States is pursuing a risky approach to the nuclear Iran threat, as the Trump administration seeks a negotiated settlement—likely including concessions—in lieu of preventative military action.

As part of its diplomatic gambit to prevent a nuclear Iran, Washington presented Tehran with a draft proposal for a new nuclear agreement on May 11. On May 18, President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff laid out a clear red line saying that the United States will not accept any Iranian enrichment capability. However, on May 17, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi showcased his country’s obstinance, pledging that “enrichment in Iran will continue” unabated “with or without a deal.”

Please join JINSA for a discussion about the whirlwind of activity on the Iran nuclear front with Tenney, drawing on her considerable expertise on the topic—including serving on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence—garnered from her more than seven years in Congress. Tenney was joined in conversation by JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.