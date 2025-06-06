Watch Webinar – Conversation with Rep. Claudia Tenney on Iran
An outspoken voice in Congress about the Iranian regime’s dangerous nuclear ambitions, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) has been vocal in her belief that, as she and her colleagues wrote to President Trump in April, “Iran’s nuclear program is not just a regional issue” but also “an imminent and direct threat to the United States and the world.” Yet, the United States is pursuing a risky approach to the nuclear Iran threat, as the Trump administration seeks a negotiated settlement—likely including concessions—in lieu of preventative military action.
As part of its diplomatic gambit to prevent a nuclear Iran, Washington presented Tehran with a draft proposal for a new nuclear agreement on May 11. On May 18, President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff laid out a clear red line saying that the United States will not accept any Iranian enrichment capability. However, on May 17, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi showcased his country’s obstinance, pledging that “enrichment in Iran will continue” unabated “with or without a deal.”
Please join JINSA for a discussion about the whirlwind of activity on the Iran nuclear front with Tenney, drawing on her considerable expertise on the topic—including serving on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence—garnered from her more than seven years in Congress. Tenney was joined in conversation by JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.
Rep. Claudia Tenney
Claudia Tenney was first elected to serve as a member of the United States House of Representatives on November 8, 2016, after winning one of the most expensive races in the nation. A strong critic of the Iranian regime, she currently serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.
Blaise Misztal
Blaise Misztal is the Vice President for Policy at JINSA. His research interests include Iran and its nuclear program, U.S.-Turkey relations, countering extremism, and strategic competition. He has testified before Congress and published widely—including op-eds in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, New Republic, and Roll Call.