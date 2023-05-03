The threat of Iran’s expanding missile and drone arsenals and the promise of the Abraham Accords have created new opportunities for Washington to integrate the air defense capabilities of its Middle East partners into a more coherent and effective regionwide network.

Watch JINSA’s webinar marking the release of a new report on Middle Eastern air defense authored by a high-level task force of retired U.S. flag officers, “Build It and They Will Come: A U.S. Strategy for Integrating Middle East Air and Missile Defenses.”