Watch Webinar – Derailed or Delayed: Prospects for Israel-Saudi Normalization After 10/7

“Alongside the human toll exacted in Hamas’s devastating October 7 attack lies another casualty – the US-led effort to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia,” wrote JINSA’s John Hannah and Blaise Misztal in the Jerusalem Post recently. But will Iran succeed in derailing the negotiations for good or can they be revived? If so, what will it take?

Join JINSA for an expert discussion on the prospects for peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. role in advancing it, after Hamas’s 10/7 attack.