Watch Webinar – Deterring Iranian-linked Aggression

Amid a surge of Iran-backed attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria, as well as Houthi attacks against ships in the Red Sea, the United States has forgotten the lessons of the U.S. strike that killed Iran’s Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020. The former commander of U.S. Central Command when the United States killed Soleimani, General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., USMC (ret.), wrote in The Wall Street Journal that the strike four years ago “reset deterrence,” yet the U.S. response to the recent Iran-backed escalation has “consistently been tentative, overly signaled and unfocused.”

