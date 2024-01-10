Watch Webinar – Deterring Iranian-linked Aggression
Amid a surge of Iran-backed attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria, as well as Houthi attacks against ships in the Red Sea, the United States has forgotten the lessons of the U.S. strike that killed Iran’s Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020. The former commander of U.S. Central Command when the United States killed Soleimani, General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., USMC (ret.), wrote in The Wall Street Journal that the strike four years ago “reset deterrence,” yet the U.S. response to the recent Iran-backed escalation has “consistently been tentative, overly signaled and unfocused.”
JINSA invites you to join a webinar where former Commander of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., USMC (ret.) will discuss the lessons from the U.S. strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the escalation of Iran-backed attacks across the Middle East, and what actions the United States should take going forward. Michael Makovsky, JINSA’s President and CEO, will moderate.
