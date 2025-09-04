Watch Webinar – Erdogan’s Break with Israel

Turkey announced on August 29 that it was severing all remaining economic and commercial ties with Israel, barring Israeli vessels from Turkish ports, prohibiting Turkish ships from calling at Israeli harbors, and closing its airspace to Israeli government planes and arms shipments. The move represents the latest escalation in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s increasingly confrontational approach toward Israel, building on Ankara’s May 2024 suspension of $7 billion in annual bilateral trade.

This came just two weeks after Turkey and Syria signed a defense agreement and two days before Erdogan joined the leaders of Russia and China at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization billed as “pooling the strength of the Global South.” At home, Erdogan’s government has continued its crackdown against the main opposition Republican People’s Party. Most recently, a court annulled the party’s selection of provincial leadership in Istanbul and is preparing to potentially do the same at the national level—effectively sidelining some of Erdogan’s most likely political challengers.

To discuss Turkey’s escalating clash with Israel, what it reveals about Ankara’s broader foreign policy ambitions, and how it relates to Turkey’s ever-eroding democracy at home, JINSA hosted a conversation featuring JINSA Distinguished Scholar and former Ambassador to Turkey Amb. Eric Edelman and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress and Member of JINSA’s Eastern Mediterranean Policy Project Alan Makovsky.

JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, Blaise Misztal, moderated the discussion.