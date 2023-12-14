Watch Webinar – Escalation of Iranian and Houthi Maritime Aggression

The Iranian regime and the Houthis in Yemen have launched a wave of attacks on commercial vessels and harassment of U.S. Navy ships in Middle Eastern waters. The Iran-backed Houthis have also joined the war against Israel by launching missiles and drones over the Red Sea toward the Jewish state. While the United States has deployed Navy ships to the region, it has been unable to deter these attacks.

Watch JINSA’s webinar with VADM Mark I. Fox, USN (ret.) and VADM John W. Miller, USN (ret.) about the escalation of Iran-linked maritime aggression against commercial and U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea and other Middle Eastern waters. They will also discuss steps that the United States and its partners can take to safeguard key waterways. JINSA’s Assistant Director of Foreign Policy, Ari Cicurel, will moderate.