Watch Webinar – Flight Risk: Turkey and the F-35

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Turkey wants back into the F-35 program, after having been blocked by the United States from procuring and producing the American F-35 fifth generation fighter in 2019. The decision to block came after numerous warnings to Turkey over its decision to acquire the Russian S-400 air and missile defense system.

Now, given Turkey’s rising role in the region, the United States must carefully consider whether a potentially threatening, regional power, led by the authoritarian, pro-Hamas, neo-Ottoman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, can be trusted with this advanced jet. Yet, it appears the Trump administration is favorably disposed to grant Turkey’s request.

There are many good reasons to be dubious of the wisdom of granting Turkey’s request. Turkey’s history with the F-35 is but one recent example—alongside Turkish behavior regarding Russia, Israel, Syria, and the Eastern Mediterranean—that demonstrates that Erdogan is frequently at odds with U.S. policy. Despite the concerns about Ankara’s behavior, it remains true that Turkish and American interests align in a number of important areas. In the long-term, facing a growing coordination between Russia, Iran, and China, having a strong Turkey as a cooperative and trustworthy partner would be highly beneficial to the United States.

Faced with these considerations, the question confronting the United States about Turkey’s request for re-entry into the F-35 program should be understood as: Turkey will be a major regional actor with or without the F-35, but, by providing Ankara with access to the advanced jet, can Washington have some salutary impact on how it acts?

To answer this question and provide analysis and guidance to U.S. policymakers, JINSA has issued a new report, Flight Risk: Turkey and the F-35. To discuss the report and its recommendations, JINSA held a panel discussion with the report’s co-authors, leading Turkey experts JINSA Distinguished Scholar and former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Amb. Eric Edelman and JINSA Scholar Svante Cornell.

JINSA’s Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal moderated the conversation.