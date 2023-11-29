Watch Webinar – Flying Blind? Electronic Warfare’s Impact on Civilian Planes
Civilian planes flying nearby to current wars in Ukraine and Israel are reportedly losing GPS and other navigational systems. This apparent spillover of increasingly sophisticated electronic warfare poses a danger to civilian air travel, with one plane reportedly almost erroneously veering into Iranian airspace.
Watch JINSA’s expert discussion with former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command, Lt. Gen. Thomas Bergeson (USAF, ret.), and former Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, U.S. Air Force, Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella (USAF, ret.), about the nature and extent of the threat that electronic warfare poses to civilian air traffic and what the United States and its partners can do to keep the skies safe.
