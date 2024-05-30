Watch Webinar – Report Rollout: Strategy, Tactics, and Law in the Gaza War 5/30/24

The war between Israel and Hamas has been intensely scrutinized. Questions about the Israel Defense Forces’ strategy, operations, legality of conduct, concern for mitigating harm to civilians, and provision of humanitarian assistance are being raised and actively debated from the public square to international organizations and governments.

To independently evaluate the military conduct of the IDF and Hamas, JINSA commissioned a task force of former U.S. generals, admirals, and military law experts. Their report, the October 7 War: Observations October 2023 – May 2024, was released this Thursday, May 30, and is based on primary source research, a fact-finding trip to Israel, and discussions with senior Israeli, an international aid agency, and United Nations officials.

JINSA hosted a webinar with lead members of the task force to discuss their findings and observations.