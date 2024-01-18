Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 1/18

Three months in, Israel is entering a new phase of its war with Hamas in Gaza. With the growing risk of full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and amid a surge of Iran-backed attacks in the Red Sea, JINSA invites you to a situational update with IDF Major Generals (ret.) and JINSA Distinguished Fellows Yaakov Amidror and Amikam Norkin, and JINSA Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF Major General (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. Blaise Misztal, JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, will moderate the conversation.

