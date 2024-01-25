Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 1/25

Israel has entered a new, dangerous phase of its war with Hamas in Gaza. This week has already seen increased fighting in Khan Yunis, the single deadliest day for the IDF in Gaza, and various proposals floated for a hostage and ceasefire deal.

With the growing risk of full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and amid a surge of Iran-backed attacks in the Red Sea, we invite you to a situational update with JINSA’s Julian & Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF Major General (ret.) Yaacov Ayish and Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. Blaise Misztal, JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, will moderate the conversation.