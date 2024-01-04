Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 1/4

Israel’s war with Hamas has been raging for three months. With the IDF announcing a temporary drawdown of troops from Gaza in preparation for a long-term conflict, and with tensions rising on Israel’s northern border following the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a Beirut drone strike, hear from IDF Major General (ret.) and JINSA Distinguished Fellow Yaakov Amidror about the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza. Ari Cicurel, JINSA’s Assistant Director of Foreign Policy, will moderate.

