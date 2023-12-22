Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 12/21

More than two months after Hamas’s devastating 10/7 terror attack and amid reports of negotiations for another hostage release and combat pause deal, hear from IDF Major General (ret.) and JINSA Distinguished Fellow Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF Major General (ret.) Yaacov Ayish about the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza. Ari Cicurel, JINSA’s Assistant Director of Foreign Policy, moderated.

