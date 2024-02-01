Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 2/1

With the growing risk of full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and with the United States agreeing to supply Israel with new weapons while also preparing to respond after an Iran-backed attack killed three U.S. troops in Jordan, we invite you to a situational update with JINSA’s Julian & Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF Major General (ret.) Yaacov Ayish and IDF Major General (ret.) and JINSA Distinguished Fellow Amikam Norkin. Michael Makovsky, JINSA’s President & CEO, will moderate the conversation.

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation. JINSA believes that a strong American military and national security posture is the best guarantor of peace and the survival of our values and civilization.