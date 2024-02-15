Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 2/15

Amid escalating Hezbollah attacks on Israel’s northern communities, and as Israel works on plans for a potential major operation in Rafah following Israel’s successful special operation freeing two hostages from Rafah on February 12, we invite you to a situational update on the war with IDF Major General (ret.) and JINSA Distinguished Fellow Yaakov Amidror. Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy, will moderate the conversation.

