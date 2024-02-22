Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 2/22

As Israel continues to dismantle Hamas in Gaza and plan for a ground operation in Rafah amid the looming threat of a full-scale war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, we invite you to a situational update on the war with IDF Major General (ret.) and JINSA Distinguished Fellow Yaakov Amidror. John Hannah, JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow, will moderate the conversation.

