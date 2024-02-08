Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 2/8

With the United States striking Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria and claiming to have reached the framework for an agreement that would move Hezbollah fighters away from Israel’s border, even while the terrorist group continues firing on Israel, and with Israel and Hamas exploring proposals to release the hostages and end the war, we invite you to a situational update with IDF Major General (ret.) and JINSA Distinguished Fellow Yaakov Amidror. Michael Makovsky, JINSA’s President and CEO, will moderate the conversation.

