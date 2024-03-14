Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 3/14

Amid increasing U.S. and international efforts to boost aid flows into Gaza, as well as widespread perceptions of rising U.S.-Israeli political strains, we invite you to a situational update on the war with IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy, will moderate.

