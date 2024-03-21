Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 3/21

Amid the United States confirming that Israel killed Hamas deputy military wing leader Marwan Issa last week, and with Israel dispatching a delegation to Washington to discuss Israel’s approach to a ground operation in Rafah, we invite you to join us for a situational update on the war with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin. Blaise Misztal, JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, will moderate the conversation.

