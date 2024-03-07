Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 3/7

Amid increasing Israeli and international efforts to facilitate greater aid flows into Gaza, including the United States’ first humanitarian airdrop into Gaza on March 2, and efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal as Ramadan approaches, we invite you to a situational update on the war with IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish, JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs, and IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin, a JINSA Distinguished Fellow. Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA’s Director of Foreign Policy, will moderate.

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation. JINSA believes that a strong American military and national security posture is the best guarantor of peace and the survival of our values and civilization.