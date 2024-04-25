Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 4/25/24

Following an apparent Israeli strike against a military facility in Iran on April 19, and with Congress passing a supplemental bill including vital military aid for Israel amid the IDF readying two reserve brigades for a likely imminent Rafah operation, join JINSA for a discussion about the latest regional developments with JINSA’s Distinguished Fellows IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin and IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, and IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish, JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs. Blaise Misztal, JINSA’s VP for Policy, will moderate.

