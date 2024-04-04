Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 4/4/24

Amid airstrikes in Syria that killed several Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, including high-ranking IRGC official Mohammad Reza Zahedi, U.S.-Israel deliberations about IDF operations in Rafah, and reports of new U.S. sales of powerful weapons to Israel, we invite you to a situational update on the war with JINSA Distinguished Fellows IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and IDF MG (ret.) Amikam Norkin. Michael Makovsky, JINSA’s President & CEO, will moderate.

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation. JINSA believes that a strong American military and national security posture is the best guarantor of peace and the survival of our values and civilization.